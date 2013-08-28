JCS Merchant Services Gateway Offers a Low Cost, Fully Transparent Way to Process Credit Card Payments

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- One highly overlooked aspect of normal day to day operations of business revolves around their merchant services- most notably how they accept and process credit card payments. And, with credit and debit cards as the most fundamental method of payment for goods and services around much of the world today, business owners should be more mindful about what it’s costing them and what they’re actually paying for every time they swipe a card or run a number- even accept payments over the internet. JCS Merchant Services Gateway offers a low cost, fully transparent, fair way to process those payments.



Many merchant services today charge fees in places where in the past were common, but today there’s no reason for them. These kinds of fees include statement fees, high fees for volume, and high fees for operating both in your physical store and online. Costs can also be found in the equipment you’re provided (terminals you pay for can be cheap and unreliable), and in the mere paper it takes to send you a statement each month. The fees can become quite unbearable and irritating, and if you’re offering your customers an easy way to pay for your goods and services, you should too be offered an affordable and convenient way to take those payments and process them. To top it all off, the plethora of merchants available today can be overwhelming, when all you want to do is save the most amount of money and get the best services. Why does it have to be so hard and expensive? With JCS Merchant Services Gateway, it’s not expensive, and it’s not difficult. After all, ultimately it’s your money. You should be keeping it.



JCS Merchant Services offer many benefits, from installation to implementation. Our flexible pricing options are the most affordable for any business- whether your volume of transactions (swipes) is high, or low, it doesn’t matter. Our gateway fees are very low. Our services are fully compatible in your brick and mortar, and online. We provide a free GeeBo mobile card swiper that works with Android or iPad devices, for those on the go. And best of all, we offer a free evaluation of your current services, so we can show you where those extra and unnecessary fees come from and how much you can save if you don’t have those fees. We provide services that work with your business as it changes- in growth in terms of sheer volume, and of course in multiple locations should you expand.



Our competitors can’t compete with our low rates, offline and online. They can’t also compete with our sheer willingness to make sure your business thrives. After all, when you’re making money, so are we! Our relationships with our clients are absolutely first, as mutually beneficial arrangements are what makes us move and provide the best in technology and money saving solutions available today. Our merchant services gateway is the best in the business. Find out for yourself by contacting us today.



www.jcsenterprise.net