JD Closeouts Announces Holiday Specials

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- JD Closeouts, a popular online source for liquidation and closeouts merchandise, has announced the availability of numerous holiday promotions on its site. Promotions include low-priced Christmas pallets, steep discounts on Xmas dollar store items, and an extensive selection of popular gifts such as toys, electronics, jewelry and apparel.



JD Closeouts works with over 25 major department stores and catalog retailers to bring its customers an extensive selection of products. Inventory includes toys, clothing, and electronics, as well as closeout items. This merchandise is often pulled directly from store shelves. Overrun inventory is also available, which consists of stock that is leftover from specific cuttings or orders. Additionally, JD Closeouts offers department store returns (also known as salvage merchandise). This consists of items that were returned by customers, damaged in store, or inventory that has been opened. Buyers of closeouts, overruns and salvage merchandise typically save significantly on retail prices, even when accounting for the typical percentage of throwaways and unusable items.



For retailers who are looking for affordable ways to expand their inventories, JD Closeouts is an excellent source for a wide selection of goods. The holiday promotions offer even greater savings opportunities. Interested customers can learn more by visiting www.jdcloseouts.com.



About JD Closeouts

JD Closeouts stocks hundreds of pallets across numerous categories, offering customers an extensive selection of discount and closeout goods. Working with over two dozen retailers, including major department stores and popular catalog merchants, JD Closeouts has forged strong relationships that give the company access to a vast array of high quality, brand name closeouts, overruns and salvage goods.