JD Closeouts Announces New Products in Health and Beauty and Fashion Categories

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- JD Closeouts, a leading seller of liquidation and closeout merchandise, has announced the significant expansion of its inventory, especially in its health and beauty and fashion categories. The move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to ensure retailers have access to high quality merchandise in line with seasonal demand. With Mother’s Day rapidly approaching, the demand for gift merchandise, including perfumes, lotions and fashion accessories is on the rise, and the new offerings from JD Closeouts enable retailers to build out their inventories at affordable prices.



“Mother’s Day is a major gift-giving event,” explains a company representative. “Our customers are continually looking for department store-quality products to bring to their customers. These new products are an excellent way for retailers to continue expanding their own inventories while being able to keep their prices competitive.”



JD Closeouts sells merchandise by the pallet, each grouped by category. In addition to the newest healthy and beauty and fashion products, the company also offers pallets in categories such as electronics, housewares, hardware, clothing, shoes and general merchandise. For more information, visit, http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.



About JD Closeouts

JD Closeouts stocks hundreds of pallets across numerous categories, offering customers an extensive selection of discount and closeout goods. Working with over two dozen retailers, including major department stores and popular catalog merchants, JD Closeouts has forged strong relationships that give the company access to a vast array of high quality, brand name closeouts, overruns and salvage goods.