JD Closeouts Announces Special Pricing on Hard-Goods Pallets

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Fort Lauderdale, FL – JD Closeouts, one of the trusted vendors for closeout, surplus and liquidation merchandise, today announced limited special pricing on hard-goods pallets available for $79 per pallet when purchasing a container, $99 per pallet when purchasing 10 pallets and $149 per pallet when purchasing five pallets. These hard-goods pallets come with a variety of household items and other merchandise that can be resold at top dollar.



JD Closeouts works with over 25 major department stores and catalogue companies to secure an expansive and varied selection of closeout, surplus and liquidation hard goods. Hard-goods pallets currently available at special pricing through JD Closeout include small home appliances returned to the store. Among these various items are merchandise that may include toasters, coffeemakers, blenders, juicers and other appliances from leading brands like Delonghi, Mr. Coffee, Sunbeam, Proctor Silex and Oster.



Clients will also be able to find pallets of surplus merchandise including china, ceramic dinnerware, crystal stemware, silver flatware and gifts, holiday items and more from brands like Royal Worchester, Lenox, Martha Stewart, Mikasa, Sakura, Sam Hedaya, Vera Neumann, Noritake and more.



When buying from JD Closeouts, clients can expect a range of brand-name items, mostly in good condition. Discount retailers, flea market vendors, auctioneer and exporters can benefit from this latest sale from JD Closeouts on a variety of hard-goods merchandise. JD Closeouts clients frequently double or triple their investment. With the current special pricing on hard-good pallets, now is an especially good time to purchase pallets of merchandise from JD Closeout and enjoy additional income.



About JD Closeouts

JD Closeouts is the place for pallets, lots and truckloads of quality closeouts and surplus merchandise. JD Closeout stocks hundreds of pallets with various mixtures of products in order to supply clientele and their ever-growing demand for discount and closeout goods. Over the years we have greatly expanded the variety of our product lines. Today, we deal with over 25 major department stores and catalog companies in the United States. We have dealt with these companies for years and have molded a strong and fortified relationship with them to be able to offer our clients the best price available on closeouts, surplus merchandise, department store returns and liquidated goods. To purchase hard-goods pallets at the currently reduced prices, visit http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.