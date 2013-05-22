JD Closeouts Is Currently Offering Summer Merchandise Pallets for $499

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- JD Closeouts, one of the trusted vendors for closeout, surplus and liquidation merchandise, today announced a sale on summer merchandise pallets for $499. The pallets come packed with a variety of merchandise ideal for the summer seasons. Buyers will find everything from clothing, to furnishings and toys all ready to be resold this summer. JD Closeouts’ clients are able to purchase the entire pallet for only $499 – a fraction of the retail cost of these summer items.



JD Closeouts works with over 25 major department stores and catalogue companies to secure an expansive and varied selection of closeout, surplus and liquidation merchandise. When buying from JD Closeouts, clients can expect a range of brand-name items, mostly in good condition that can be resold at top dollar. Discount retailers, flea market vendors, auctioneer and exporters can benefit from this latest sale from JD Closeouts on summer merchandise.



At only $499 for a pallet of merchandise, clients will be able to enjoy a notable return on their investments. As with all surplus or liquidation purchases, some items may have to be discarded or in less than perfect condition. However, a large amount of product is typically like new and by reselling these items, JD Closeouts clients frequently double or triple their investment. With the current sale, now is an especially good time to purchase pallets of merchandise from JD Closeout and enjoy additional income.



For added cost-savings, JD Closeouts offers many complimentary services for clients. Among them is direct point to point shipping for transportation and logistics needs. Orders are typically shipped within 48 hours or less via major trucking companies and railroads within the continental U.S. A JD Closeouts sales representative stays in close contact with the client while the merchandise is in rout to ensure secure and timely shipping.



To place an order for pallets of summer closeout merchandise, visit http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.



JD Closeouts is the place for pallets, lots and truckloads of quality closeouts and surplus merchandise. JD Closeout stocks hundreds of pallets with various mixtures of products in order to supply clientele and their ever-growing demand for discount and closeout goods. Over the years we have greatly expanded the variety of our product lines. Today, we deal with over 25 major department stores and catalog companies in the United States. We have dealt with these companies for years and have molded a strong and fortified relationship with them to be able to offer our clients the best price available on closeouts, surplus merchandise, department store returns and liquidated goods.