JD Closeouts Is Featuring Sporting Goods Starting at $195 Per Pallet

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- JD Closeouts, one of the trusted vendors for closeout, surplus and liquidation merchandise, has just received a new shipment of sporting goods and is currently selling the lot for as little as $195 per pallet. These sporting goods come from a variety of major sporting goods stores around the country and include some of the top brands in sports. Many of these items can be resold at top dollar and are perfect for export.



JD Closeout carries both new, overstocked sporting goods from major retail stores as well as customer return loads. When buying from JD Closeouts, clients can expect a range of brand-name items, mostly in good condition. Discount retailers, flea market vendors, auctioneer and exporters will be able to get and excellent return on their investment. With the current $195 per pallet pricing on sporting goods now is an especially good time to purchase pallets of merchandise from JD Closeout and enjoy additional income.



For added cost-savings, JD Closeouts offers many complimentary services for clients. Among them is direct point to point shipping for transportation and logistics needs. Orders are typically shipped within 48 hours or less via major trucking companies and railroads within the continental U.S. A JD Closeouts sales representative stays in close contact with the client while the merchandise is in rout to ensure secure and timely shipping.



About JD Closeouts

JD Closeouts is the place for pallets, lots and truckloads of quality closeouts and surplus merchandise. JD Closeout stocks hundreds of pallets with various mixtures of products in order to supply clientele and their ever-growing demand for discount and closeout goods. Over the years we have greatly expanded the variety of our product lines. Today, we deal with over 25 major department stores and catalog companies in the United States. We have dealt with these companies for years and have molded a strong and fortified relationship with them to be able to offer our clients the best price available on closeouts, surplus merchandise, department store returns and liquidated goods. For more detail please visit, http://www.jdcloseouts.com/.