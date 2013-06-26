JD Closeouts Readies Shipments for Summer

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- JD Closeouts, the leading source for merchandise closeouts and liquidations, today announced the preparation of their summer merchandise for shipment. These large shipments of overstock, surplus, and closeout merchandise include thousands of units of beachwear, summer clothing including shorts and t-shirts, and sunglasses.



“We are very excited to supply our clients for the summer with quality discount merchandise,” said a JD Closeouts representative. “We believe that JD Closeouts’ products will help our clients earn a healthy profit margin while also satisfying their retail customers with quality merchandise. Summer is always a great opportunity to improve sales since people want to be comfortable in the heat with new clothes, glasses, and want to show off their beach bodies with new beach wear.” As an example, JD Closeouts is currently selling 1,200 units of sunglasses for 75 cents each.



Sunglasses, beach wear, and summer clothing are only the beginning of JD Closeouts’ offerings. Their vast supply of closeout merchandise includes quality brand name bath products, cosmetics, toys, electronics, costume jewelry, and footwear. JD Closeouts’ merchandise is purchased by retailers all across the United States including over 25 major department stores and catalog companies.



About JD Closeouts

For over 15 years, JD Closeouts has been the premier source for closeouts, liquidation, overstock, surplus, excess inventory, below wholesale, overruns, distress goods, department store returns, and salvage merchandise. Their clients spread all across the United States and range from wholesalers to importers to thrift shops and everything in-between. For more information, please visit their website http://www.jdcloseouts.com/, call them at 800.380.5861, visit their main office in Hollywood, Florida, or visit one of their warehouses in Connecticut, Georgia, or Texas.