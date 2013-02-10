JD Closeouts Announces Twitter Feed of Special Offers

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2013 -- JD Closeouts, a popular online source for liquidation and closeout merchandise, has announced that it has launched a Twitter page that brings customers up-to-the-minute updates on special offers, promotions, and savings opportunities. The feed makes it easy for buyers to track specials that provide substantial savings.



“Social networking is an excellent way for us to communicate with our customers in a timely way,” explains Jairo Ching, IT Manager. “The Twitter feed gives us an excellent opportunity to keep our customers posted on the latest specials that we have on offer, and also to learn more about who we are and what we do.”



The Twitter feed announces a variety of relevant updates such as new inventory, seasonal promotions, and special communications from the company. With some items available only in very limited supply, the instantaneous nature of the feed allows buyers to act quickly to secure savings on closeouts, overstock, and salvage merchandise.



JD Closeouts offers a wide variety of merchandise. By working with 25 major department stores and catalog merchants, JD Closeouts is able to secure high-quality merchandise by taking advantage of liquidations, stock overruns, and salvage merchandise. For more information, visit http://www.jdcloseouts.com/ or contact us directly at (954) 581-2702.



About JD Closeouts

JD Closeouts stocks low-priced merchandise in numerous categories, offering customers an extensive selection of discount and closeout goods. Working with over two dozen retailers, including major department stores and popular catalog merchants, JD Closeouts has forged strong relationships that give the company access to a vast array of high-quality, brand-name closeouts, overruns, and salvage goods. Also follow on Facebook.