JD Harris Announces Lifetime Money Back Guarantee on Backlife

Backlife is the only device in the world that is clinically proven to relieve lower back pain. Its ability to relieve back pain in medical traits. It is the only machine in the world which performs CPM on the lower back. CPM or Continuous Passive Movement is a technique that is used to losen up the muscles and mobilize the spine. Even though Backlife is designed for home use it is also used by several NHS hospitals to treat lower back pain.



The company also offers Evolution Chair that relieves chronic lower back pain. The evolution chair comes with six months money back guarantee. It is a new type of Pilate chair, back chair or posture chair suitable for anyone who sits for extended period time. Evolution Chair helps to develop a good posture and core strength-the best insurance against back injury.



Apart from Backlife, the company also offers Chillow with 30 day money back guarantee. Chillow as the name suggests, is a unique cooling pad which is 2cm thick. It uses no power and is allergy free. Chillow is activated by filling it with water which is then absorbed into a special foam core. Chillow has a memory foam-like softness. It does not attract condensation and it is soft.



About JD Harris

JD Harris is the largest retail website of the nation and deals in only with the apex brand's quality products. Their significant warranty on many products is also a factor which keeps them a notch higher among other market players. Dedicated customer support and an amazing policy like “money back guarantee” has always helped them to maintain a fruitful bond with the customers over the past several years. Some of the products offered by the company are back chair, cleansers, Sneezer Beam, Toe Stretchers, Lightweight Eye Mask and many more.



To know more log on to http://www.jdharris.co.uk/