JD Marketing Company Discloses the Secret to Permanent Weight Loss for Women

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- According to numerous websites, such as Statistic Brain and CNN.com, weight loss continues to be the most common New Year's resolution made by Americans. Sadly, according to Forbes.com, only eight percent achieve New Year's Resolutions, and that figure includes all resolutions made, not just those involving diet and weight loss. "Anyone making a New Year's resolution this year to lose weight and get in shape needs to consider making use of The Venus Factor, a program designed for women and based on cold, hard scientific facts," Candace of JD Marketing Company states.



Created by John Barban, The Venus Factor works to help those females needing to lose ten pounds or more. A woman's body works differently from a male's, and the program takes into account the difference in metabolism along with the different physiological makeup. "Women making use of this program find they are able to easily lose the weight and get into shape without the concern of putting the weight back on, and possibly more, in the coming months," Candace explains.



Fad diets tend to focus on sugar, fat and carbohydrate intake, yet many never discuss leptin and why it is important to women trying to lose weight. Leptin acts as one of the key components of The Venus Factor because this hormone regulates metabolism, weight and appetite, yet many women are resistant to the hormone, which means their system doesn't react to leptin in the same way a male's will. Their body never receives the signal that they are full and no longer need to eat which leads to weight gain.



"Sadly, the vast majority of diets ignore leptin so they fail women every time. Leptin resistance tends to increase after the birth of a child even though women typically produce twice the amount of this hormone that men do. Once women learn how to access the leptin naturally found in the body, they are able to take the weight off and keep it off, and this is exactly what The Venus Factor shows them how to do to lose the extra pounds for good," Candace goes on to say.



In addition to taking the weight off, women find they are stronger, fitter and more toned than ever before with the help of the program as it focuses on the basics of weight loss, rather than new gimmicks which typically don't work. Misinformation abounds when it comes to diet and weight loss. "The Venus Factor returns to the basics to show each user how to lose weight and keep it off for good," Candace declares.



The Venus Factor comes with exercise videos and a bonus workout, designed to provide a trim, toned body. Social support comes with this program as users have access to an online community where they receive encouragement and have the opportunity to share their success stories. "Thanks to the flexibility and simplicity of the program, women the world over now have access to the secret to permanent weight loss. Any female looking to lose weight needs to check this program out right away," Candace professes.



About JD Marketing Company

JD Marketing Company offers products designed to make consumer lives easier, including products such as The Venus Factor.