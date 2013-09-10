JDA Enterprise Planning / JDA Arthur Continues to Help Retailers Optimize the Retail Merchandise Planning Process

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Without a clearly defined strategic direction across the supply chain, retailers may be missing opportunities in the retail merchandise planning process, operating inefficiently and even working at cross purposes, with misaligned objectives. JDA Enterprise Planning / JDA Arthur Planning allows companies to easily tie enterprise-wide strategic plans to the execution of shared goals. JDA Enterprise Planning / JDA Arthur Planning helps produce the most accurate, insightful, coordinated plans possible, while eliminating duplicate data sources.



As economies expand and borders blur, it has become critical to optimize all of the strategic, merchandise, assortment, operational and resource planning activities across the supply and demand chain. JDA Enterprise Planning / JDA Arthur Planning identify common financial objectives for sales, inventory, receipt flow, margin and other key performance indicators (KPIs) via workflow-driven processes. This flexible, scalable solution enhances retail merchandise planning seamlessly and incorporates statistical sales forecasts and consumer-driven channel clusters while maximizing inventory productivity. Benefits include:



- Increased productivity, efficiency and accuracy of plans

- Optimized inventories

- Balanced sales goals

- Reduced markdowns, resulting in higher profits



JDA Enterprise Planning / JDA Arthur Planning features attribute functionality that allows retailers to dynamically group product, location and time hierarchy members. Attribute-based retail merchandise planning creates truly consumer-driven plans by consolidating planning and spreading data by key attributes. Exception management capabilities highlight specific areas that require analysis, review or approval — enabling retailers to quickly address issues across every channel, category and store.



About RPE

Since 1999, RPE has been specializing in strategic, functional and retail management consulting to deliver innovative retail merchandising and supply chain solutions including business process improvement, package selection, strategic IT planning and systems implementation. Areas of expertise include most leading software solutions and IBM and Toshiba hardware. RPE also provides cloud computing services including hosting, Software-as-a-Service and managed services. Clients include Boy Scouts of America, Clintons, Dollar Tree, Fifth & Pacific, Francesca’s Collections, It’Sugar, KatzGroup, Kipling, Mark’s, Michael Kors, Navarro,



Newfoundland Labrador Liquor, Papyrus, Rexall, rue21, Spencer’s, The North Face, VF Corp, Vineyard Vines, XS Cargo and many more. Visit http://www.rpesolutions.com.