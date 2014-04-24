J'Da Prynce Will Continue Charting International Path to Stardom

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- J'Da Prynce, a talented singer and songwriter who left a career as a public school educator to pursue his dream of being in the music industry and becoming an entrepreneur has just announced that he has signed with International Entertainment Company (El-live) for a third year.



For the rapidly-growing number of fans who wish to purchase J'Da Prynce music, they will soon have the chance to do so; the independent artist, who is known as "The Entertainment Tailor," is getting ready to release the J'Da's W.O.R.L.D. EP on iTunes which will be available April 29. The EP contains five amazing and musically diverse tracks as well as two bonus tracks. In addition, J'Da's first full-length album titled OPEN: The Release is already available on iTunes, and future J'Da Prynce albums will include a sophomore full-length album titled Head Vs. Heart scheduled to be released in early 2015.



People who enjoy watching J'Da Prynce videos will also have even more opportunities to watch the charming and energetic performer in action; he just released a new official music video, which was filmed in Seoul, South Korea, and self-directed, for his lead single "Running Away." In addition, J'Da Prynce was recently asked to be part of a promotional video for Park Hyatt Hotels in Beijing.



The past year and a half have been virtually non-stop for J'Da Prynce, who is also an actor and motivational speaker. Over the course of the past 20 months, he has performed in 500-plus events and shows with the international cover band, 'Heat,' for which he is a lead vocalist, emcee and choreographer. His popularity and talent is spreading worldwide, with performances in Singapore, Shenzhen, China, Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., Seoul, South Korea, Bangkok, Thailand, and Beijing, China. While he was playing in Bangkok, the Spasso Club, where he performed, won the Editor's Choice Award for Best Live Entertainment Venue in Bangkok-an award that was sponsored by Bangkok's Best Dining Magazine.



J'Da Prynce, who is inspired by great artists like Janelle Monae, Miguel, Prince, Michael Jackson, Rihanna and Legendary Greats, Sam Cooke and James Brown, said he is looking forward to working with artists who, like him, want to make a positive impact on the music industry and the world.



"I love to entertain. I live for it. I want to inspire others to enjoy life; to live, laugh, and love! This is what I aspire to do through music edutainment," he says.



Anybody who would like to learn more about J'Da Prynce is welcome to visit his website; there, they can read more about the immensely magnetic and talented singer/songwriter as well as information about his upcoming shows, albums, videos and more.



About J'Da Prynce

J'Da Prynce - The Entertainment Tailor was born in Newark, New Jersey and brought up in South Carolina and North Carolina. J'Da started singing at the age of 6 and he was writing songs by the time he turned 13. J'Da Prynce treats the world as his stage as he has performed in many U.S. states and many countries around the world. The rising STAR is chart-topping among the masses, and is especially popular with the grown and sexy crowd; ages 25 to 45 and the LGBT community. For more information, please visit http://jdaprynce.com