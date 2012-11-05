Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Acquisition by RedPrairie

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by RedPrairie to acquire Jda Software Group Inc for $ 45.00 per NASDAQ:JDAS share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NASDAQ:JDAS shares.



Investors who purchased shares of the Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) prior to November 1, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:JDAS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS breached their fiduciary duties owed to Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On November 1, 2012, RedPrairie and Jda Software Group Inc announced that Jda Software Group Inc and affiliates of RedPrairie have entered into a merger agreement. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, entities affiliated with RedPrairie will effect a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Jda Software Group Inc common stock for $45 per share.



However, Jda Software’s financial performance improved lately. In fact, it reported that its annual Revenue increased from $390.33 million in 2008 to $691.24 million in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $3.12 million in ’08 to $82.69 million in 2011. Furthermore, shares of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) grew at an exceptional growth rate. In fact, NASDAQ:JDAS shares grew from as low as $9.75 per share in March 2009 to as high as $33.50 per share in the end of 2011.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NASDAQ:JDAS stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Jda Software Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



