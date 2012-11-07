Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) Investor Files Lawsuit to Block Takeover by RedPrairie

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- An investor in shares of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) filed a lawsuit in effort to block the proposed takeover of JDA Software by RedPrairie for $ 45.00 per NASDAQ:JDAS share.



Investors who purchased shares of the Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) prior to November 1, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:JDAS shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed toJDAS investors arising out of their attempt to sell the company too cheaply via an unfair process to RedPrairie.



On November 1, 2012, RedPrairie and Jda Software Group Inc announced that Jda Software Group Inc and affiliates of RedPrairie have entered into a merger agreement. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, entities affiliated with RedPrairie will effect a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Jda Software Group Inc common stock for $45 per share.



However, the plaintiff claims that the $45.00offer is unfair to JDAS stockholders and undervalues the company. Indeed, Jda Software’s financial performance improved lately. In fact, it reported that its annual Revenue increased from $390.33 million in 2008 to $691.24 million in 2011 and its Net Income rose from $3.12 million in ’08 to $82.69 million in 2011. Furthermore, shares of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) grew at an exceptional growth rate. In fact, NASDAQ:JDAS shares grew from as low as $9.75 per share in March 2009 to as high as $33.50 per share in the end of 2011.



