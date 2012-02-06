Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) Investor Investigation over possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) was initiated over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at JDA Software Group in connection with potentially false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) concerning whether a series of statements regarding JDA Software Group’s business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On January 12, 2012, Jda Software Group Inc reported its preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter 2011 and earnings expectations for the FY 2011.



Shares of Jda Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:JDAS) fell from $32.80 on January 12, 2012, to $28.20 on January 17, 2012.



Then on Jan. 31, 2012, JDA Software announced its fourth quarter and full year 2011 results. Among other things, JDA Software said it has received notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting information related to revenue recognition and other accounting and financial reporting matters for certain past fiscal years.



NASDAQ:JDAS shares fell from $29.90 on Jan 27th to $24.06 during February 1, 2012.



