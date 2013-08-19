Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of JDA Software Group, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"JDA Software Group, Inc.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "JDA Software Group, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "JDA Software Group, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "JDA Software Group, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

JDA Software Group, Inc. (JDA) is a provider of of sophisticated enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company delivers integrated merchandising and supply chain solutions to manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, and retailers, government and aerospace defense contractors. It also provides revenue management planning, execution, and optimization solutions to travel, transportation, hospitality and media organizations. Additionally, it offers solutions to plan, manage, and optimize the coordination of supply, demand and flows of inventory through its key brands including i2 Technologies, Manugistics, E3, Intactix and Arthur. Furthermore, it provides cloud delivery platform and services. The company has presence in various countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. JDA is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the US.



Companies Mentioned



JDA Software Group, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139781/jda-software-group-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###