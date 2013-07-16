JDannPhotography.com Launches Store Selling Prints, Photographs and More

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Jonathan Dann, a renowned Miami photographer, has launched a store section within his official website, JDannPhotography.com. Through this new feature, users can directly order and purchase prints, photographs, and other items.



Accessible through a visible header tab on the homepage, the section is visually-appealing, minimalist, and easy to navigate. Buyers can scroll down a list of various photographs and prints that include a sample image and details such as size and artistic medium (such as watercolor). The desired Miami Photographs for Sale can be added to a cart and purchased with a single click, making the process fast and convenient.



Users also have the option of a viewing a dedicated “Portfolio” section that contains an extensive gallery of the artist’s work. The images are categorized on the basis of subject matter, including weddings, nature, fashion, and others. The diverse selection of high-resolution images allows buyers to learn more about Jonathan Dann’s work and services.



Indeed, in addition to these sections, the professionally-designed website includes a detailed services page, contact information for further inquiries, and a testimonial page from prior clients. Overall, the website makes the acquisition of Miami Photography services easier to access and learn about.



About Jonathan Dann

Jonathan Dann is an internationally-recognized and award-winning photographer who specializes in event and portrait photography. An art graduate from Rollins College, he studied photography at the University of Miami and the Maine Media workshops. He has worked for major media outlets such as Vogue, Instyle, Allure, ESPN, Time, and Newsweek; catalogs such as J.Crew and Nordstrom’s; films such as “Ali”; and even musical acts such as Motley Crew and Matchbox 20. Jonathan Dann is licensed and insure member of Professional Photographers of America (PPA).