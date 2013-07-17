JDM Computing -Specialising in Small Business Computing IT Support Across North West United Kingdom

Stockport, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- JDM Computing supplies quality IT business services and support for companies across North West United Kingdom. From a single computer to a fully supported network, JDM provides the expert business IT support services required to keep your business running. JDM Computing takes care of servers, computer repairs, and upgrades as well as network improvements.



PC and Server Installations



JDM Computing can offer you complete installation services for both PC and server setups. Our business IT Support Services personnel are all fully qualified and familiar with the software options available to small and medium businesses. JDM Computing has the capability to support your business remotely regardless of the location. This keeps your costs down and means you will receive help quicker. This can have a huge impact on your ability to keep your business running smoothly and efficiently. JDM Computing is able to remotely access all of your servers, laptops, desktop PCs plus all of your routers and firewall devices.



PC and Server Sales



JDM Computing can install a secure wireless network suited for small offices. Traditional wired networks using Cat 5 cabling are suitable for larger offices or where there may be some interference to the radio waves. JDM Computing offers a complete installation service all the way from procurement to setting up and training. It is very flexible and can be arranged for minimal disruption to your business. Carol in Manchester says, “Thank you to JDM Computing for setting up my computer network for my new business. I will continue to use their services.”



About JDM Computing

JDM Computing is located on the Cheshire border between Stockport and Macclesfield. We are now serving the entire North West portion of the United Kingdom with offices also located in Old Trafford and Manchester. We were founded in 2008 to help out SMEs who could not afford a full-time IT department. We provide an all-round service and can help with all aspects of your computing needs.



Contact

JDM Computing

116 Wellington Street

Stockport

SK1 1YH

http://www.jdmcomputing.co.uk/