Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- As the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate, the true vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its exclusive and healthy chocolate products. One such unique element is XoVita™, a proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí berries and blueberries, an ingredient combination exclusive to Xoçai. This proprietary and exclusive high-antioxidant blend is utilized in all of Xoçai products and provides a wide-ranging class of nutrients, vitamins and health benefits. XoVita™ consistently contributes to the findings that all of Xocai’s products contain the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available today. (mxicorp.com/xovita/)



mxicorp.com/products/chocolate.php, mxicorp.com/healthychocolate, mxicorp.com/thewholestory



Yurika Foods … In 1982 Jeanette Brooks started Yurika Foods (Michigan); Jeanette was the Vice President of Marketing. Yurika Foods was a huge success. Yurika filed for bankruptcy protection in 1985 with 40,000 creditors (the majority were distributors) and a debt of $5 million. The reason for the bankruptcy was to protect creditors. Unknown to Jeanette, her two senior partners invested company money into an offshore money scam (in The Cayman Islands) and either allegedly lost or spent the money. The good thing about Yurika Foods was that it tasted good and was very consumable. Jeanette met and married Martin while working together at Yurika Foods. The Brooks paid off all their creditors in the Bankruptcy at 85 cents on the dollar. As far as Bankruptcies go, that is a good settlement rate.



Founded: 1982

MLM: Yes

Bankruptcy Protection: Yes, 1985

Bankruptcy Amount: $5,000,000

Amount Paid Back: $4,250,000 (85%)

Debtors Paid Off: Yes

Distributors Paid Off: Yes

Closed Doors: 1985 (3 years in business)

Reason for Closure: Partnership Fraud, Cash Flow



Chances are You Want a Change https://vimeo.com/71511708



Phoenix International (Phoenix Cookie) … In 1988, Jeanette and Martin Brooks founded Phoenix International Corporation, another successful MLM company (Sparks, Nevada). Phoenix is still a legend in the industry because the products were sold as weight loss and they tasted so good. In May of 1990, the FDA notified Phoenix that certain of its products were in violation of federal laws. It was very common in 1990 for the FDA to send letters of compliance to any and all nutritional companies due to the lack of regulation and guidelines which were eventually defined four years later by food labeling laws (DSHEA = Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994). The reason for this notification was because an independent distributor was creating their own independent marketing materials (bootleg printed materials from Alabama). This distributor allegedly made false weight loss and unsubstantiated medical claims. Distributors gradually left the business over three years and Phoenix International just faded away due to bad press which was erroneously reported (May 1990).



Founded: 1988

MLM: Yes

Bankruptcy: No

Closed Doors: 1993 (5 years in business)

Reason for Closure: Lack of Sales, Cash Flow



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com http://www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership 1-801-809-7766



Xocai Healthy Chocolate White Paper- 2013

http://adampaulgreen.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/06/Chocolate-White-Paper-2013-HIRES.pdf



The ORAC Storm – How ORAC 5.0 Has Changed Everything

http://adampaulgreen.com/the-orac-storm-how-orac-5-0-has-changed-everything/



XoLove- Chocolate Love Bites

http://www.mxicorp.com/download.php?file=2014020620261580950&dir=2



Chocolate Intrigue – A Fascinating White Paper On The Origin Of Chocolate

http://adampaulgreen.com/chocolate-intrigue-a-fascinating-white-paper-on-the-origin-of-chocolate/



Healthy Chocolate- New eBook by Adam Paul Green

http://adampaulgreen.com/new-ebook-by-adam-paul-green-healthy-chocolate/