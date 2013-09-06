Jeanna L. Lam, Esquire Speaks at SEAMAAC, Inc. Regarding Estate Planning for Philadelphia Area Refugees and Immigrants

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Lam & Maloles, LLC is pleased to announce that Co-Founder, Jeanna L. Lam was a guest speaker for the Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition (SEAMAAC) on August 21, 2013. Ms. Lam spoke of the importance of having an estate plan in front of refugees, immigrants, and their families. Ms. Lam’s speech was translated to both the Vietnamese and Cambodian languages. SEAMAAC was founded in 1984 by refugees and for 29 years has served and advocated for immigrants in the Philadelphia area. Their mission is to support refugees and immigrants as they seek access to opportunities which would advance the condition of their lives here in the United States. SEAMAAC maintains a variety of programs here in the Philadelphia area and Ms. Lam, an estate planning attorney in Philadelphia, spoke to further educate its members on how they can plan for the benefit of the intended beneficiaries of their estates.



Ms. Lam quoted, “For those ready to name beneficiaries and plan the distribution of their assets in the event of death or incapacity, the attorneys at Lam & Maloles, LLC will ensure that our client’s estates are handled in an efficient and professional manner. Not only does a will provide for the passing of the estate and belongings of the testator, it also gives them the right to decide the next guardian for underage children and appoint an executor in charge of distributing the estate after death.”



For many people, it can be tough to figure out the right time to set up a will however, death and incapacity can occur suddenly. If an individual fails to set up a will, then state law decides who receives the estate, which may make certain individuals uncomfortable with the default law. There are multiple forms of wills in Pennsylvania—from complex to simple—and the attorneys at Lam & Maloles, LLC will review the process in detail with each of their clients. Every person’s finances and personal circumstances are different, and in order to ensure the client’s belongings are distributed properly, the professional attorneys will put their client first and work until every need is met, which may include having a translator ready and available to ensure that the client understands the entire process.



Lam & Maloles, LLC will work with their clients to anticipate tax complications and set up trust funds if necessary. Serving the Southern New Jersey and greater Philadelphia area, clients can be assured their estate is in good hands with the professionals at Lam & Maloles, LLC. To receive a free initial consultation or talk with the attorneys about which route is right for their estate, please call 800-564-3872.



About Lam & Maloles, LLC

Lam & Maloles, LLC was founded on the principle that clients should have access to quality legal representation. They believe that each client is unique and deserves to be treated as such. The trusts and estates attorneys at Lam & Maloles are passionate about what they do and they take tremendous pride in providing client-centric, value-driven legal services to their clients.



To learn more information about Lam & Maloles, please visit http://www.lmlawllc.com/.