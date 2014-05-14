New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Jeans in Greece"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Greek consumers faced some hard socioeconomic conditions over the last five years, whereby unemployment increased dramatically whilst wages fell substantially. In this climate, casualwear increased in preference, given its practical benefits, its relatively low cost (for both purchase and maintenance), and its longer life. Such qualities were hard to ignore when it came to jeans, given that denim lasts a long time, is always in fashion and is easy to wear by everybody and on a variety of...
Euromonitor International's Jeans in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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