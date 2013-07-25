Jeans in Taiwan - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Uniqlo and Zara's successful penetration of the Taiwan market has resulted in increased preference for fast fashion among Taiwanese consumers. As most fast fashion jeans are reasonably-priced, consumers are placing less value on quality as long as the jeans are trendy, affordable and sufficient to last for one or two seasons until newer styles became fashionable. Furthermore, Uniqlo and Zara are perceived by Taiwanese consumers as being trendy, exotic, of good quality and inexpensive. The wide...
Euromonitor International's Jeans in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Jeans in Singapore
- Jeans in Malaysia
- Jeans in Russia
- Jeans in France
- Jeans in the Philippines
- Jeans in Ukraine
- Jeans in Israel
- Jeans in Romania
- Jeans in the United Kingdom
- Jeans in Austria