Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Jeans in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Women's and men's jeans in Thailand experienced healthy retail value and volume growth in 2012. Jeans are an integral part of the wardrobes of various segments, including teenagers, adults and older people. Jeans are increasingly acceptable for wearing to work for men and women in less formal occupations. At the same time undergraduate students are wearing jeans to university. Demand for jeans is spreading into wider customer groups, while styles and fabrics have developed to be comfortable for...
Euromonitor International's Jeans in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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