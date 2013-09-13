Jeans in the Czech Republic - New Report Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Jeans in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Jeans are most popular among young people who prefer a sporty and casual style. A specific main group of consumers is teenagers, who love to experiment with different styles, fits and colours. In value as well as volume terms, total jeans sales were negatively affected by the overall decrease of apparel in 2012. Of total jeans volume, the economy segment represents a 53% share, standard jeans holds 34%, premium jeans represents 10% and super premium 3%; and the same divide by value was 30%,...
Euromonitor International's Jeans in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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