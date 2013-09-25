Jeans in the United Arab Emirates - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Jeans posted a rather lacklustre performance in 2012, with current value sales increasing by 2%. Consumers were increasingly attracted by shorts, trousers or, in the case of women, leggings in 2012 as products in these areas provide greater comfort given the country's hot climate. Furthermore, players engaged in significant discounting, especially within premium and economy jeans, in order to gain share - a development which put strong pressure on unit prices.
Euromonitor International's Jeans in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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