Jeans in the US: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Jeans in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Slim fit jeans continued to be popular in 2012, as younger consumers were comfortable showing off their bodies, and older consumers benefited from technology such as synthetic blend fabrics and hidden stretch panels which help to hide flaws whilst still keeping up with overall trends. Skinny jeans continued to be very popular amongst women, alongside coloured denim, printed and coated jeans. Coated jeans are typically black and are coated with pigment to give them a wax-like finish. Coated...
Euromonitor International's Jeans in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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