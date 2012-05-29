Jeans in Ukraine - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Jeans in Ukraine"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Jeans remains a very popular type of apparel in Ukraine, favoured by both men and women, especially young and middle-aged Ukrainians. Considering that income levels of the majority of Ukrainians are lower than those of equivalent consumers in more developed countries, economy jeans have traditionally generated the bulk of value sales in jeans in Ukraine, accounting for 19 million of the total 31 million pairs of jeans sold in Ukraine in 2011. Sales of standard jeans comprised 11 million units...
Euromonitor International's Jeans in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Economy Jeans, Premium Jeans, Standard Jeans, Super Premium Jeans.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Jeans market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Jeans in Poland
- Jeans in Israel
- Jeans in Australia
- Jeans in Egypt
- Jeans in Germany
- Men's Jeans in Austria
- Jeans in India
- Jeans in China
- Jeans in Hungary
- Men's Jeans in the Philippines