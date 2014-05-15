Jeep Dealer in Orange County, Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Accomplishes Several Milestones

Nanuet, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge, a family-owned new and used vehicle dealership in Nanuet, New York, recently shared several new successes. The Dodge dealer Orange County was pleased to announce the promotion of its employees, increased sales statistics, and additional competitions and guarantees.



According to the used Jeep dealer Westchester, employee Chris Dooney was promoted to Assistant Sales Manager and employee Matt Velez was promoted to Business Manager. Over the course of 2013, the dealership’s sales went up 44 percent year over year.



Additionally, Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge made the decision to upgrade its free oil changes from six for two-year of conventional oil to three synthetic oil changes for three years on all new car sales. The dealership now offers a rock-solid, 48-hour money back guarantee on all pre-owned vehicles, too.



Lastly, the Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge community is also expected to start its second annual “Biggest Loser Competition at the Rock” in April.



Since 1998, Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge has worked tirelessly to connect customers to the new and used vehicles of their dreams. Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge believes that the car-shopping experience should be as hassle free as possible: the Chrysler dealer Orange County NY prides itself on it excellent customer service and always puts its customers first.



“We had great service,” stated Diana Avitabile, a former customer. “Our sales associate got us the truck we wanted in the matter of two days with price that we wanted, too. This is our second truck from Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge and we will most definitely be going back for our third.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge and its services can visit the dealership’s website for additional information. Visitors are welcome to subscribe to Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts for frequent updates or ask questions through the dealership’s website chat feature.



About Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge

For over 10 years, Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has provided the Nanuet, New York with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles as well as excellent customer service. Rockland Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has evolved from a small dealership with the dedication of four Odoardi family members. The family's attention to their customer's motoring needs has not only earned them status as the fastest-growing Chrysler dealer, but also has earned the dealership a continued top ranking on DealerRater. For more information, please visit h ttp://www.rocklandchryslerjeepdodge.net/index.htm