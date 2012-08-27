Jeep Trailer Hitches: Company Announces Extensive Line of Curt Jeep Trailer Hitches

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Pro Hitches.com formally announces the launch of a complete and full line of Jeep trailer hitches for sale on its website. Pro Hitches.com carries the entire line of Curt Jeep trailer hitches. Curt Manufacturing manufactures the best Jeep trailer hitches in the world. Pro Hitches.com is carrying Curt's entire line of Jeep trailer hitches. Pro Hitches.com is also carrying Curt’s complete line of Jeep trailer hitch accessories.



All Jeep trailer hitches that are sold by the company are guaranteed to fit right the first time. Each trailer hitch comes complete with installation instructions, and most of the Jeep trailer hitches Pro Hitches sells can be installed in a do-it-yourself fashion in less than 30 minutes.



Trailer hitches can be used for any towing-related activity, such as pulling trailers, towing boats, or any other type of activity that requires a strong hitch. All of the Jeep trailer hitches that Pro Hitches sells are fully-guaranteed to work the first time and help you accomplish all of your towing objectives.



A spokesman for the company says, “we also have a 115% price match guarantee on any of the Jeep trailer hitches that the company sells. If a Jeep trailer hitch is purchased through Pro Hitches and the customer finds the same Jeep trailer hitch from a competitor at a cheaper price a refund for the difference is paid back to the customer plus an additional 15% rebate is given on the Jeep trailer hitch order”.



About ProHitches.com

Pro Hitches.com is a Texas corporation which has been in business since 2000. The company was started to sell Jeep trailer hitches at the lowest possible price and to provide excellent customer service to its customers. Every Jeep trailer hitch sold comes with a no-questions money-back guarantee. The company ships all Jeep trailer hitch orders from centrally located warehouses that are strategically located throughout the country to guarantee fast and efficient shipping of all Jeep trailer hitch orders.



To learn more about Pro Hitches, Jeep trailer hitches - or for ordering information, visit the Pro Hitches website at: http://prohitches.com/jeep or you can call a Jeep trailer hitch customer service agent at: 972-602-9592.