Jef Jon Sin Hit the Road, and Never Went Home

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Acclaimed writer/director Woody Allen once famously said, “half the job is showing up,” and there’s a lot of truth to that statement. In the entertainment world having your face in the place is the most important thing that you can do. Just ask Jef Jon Sin, the nomadic MC who has literally taken to a life on the road.



The rapper bought a Mercedes Sprinter van in mid-2012, named it "The Ratoadskidmuffin" after a mixtape of the same name - installed a recording studio, a video editing bay, flat screen TV, video games and bunks to sleep on inside the van. He then built a stage across the top and decided that he was going to hit the road, indefinitely.



Whether there’s a show booked or not doesn’t matter to Jef Jon Sin, “I learned early on that the only way to see results in the music industry is from meeting people and seeing people face to face and performing for people.” Jef Jon Sin explains while sitting in the doorway of the Ratoadskidmuffin, “I know that if I can’t perform somewhere every day, then I am wasting a day.”



And that rarely happens.



Jef Jon Sin was born in St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands but his family moved to Kentucky when he was young and he spent most of his youth there. After high school he moved to Orlando, Florida to attend Full Sail University, and moved to Los Angeles soon after graduating to focus on his music career. In LA he met Bryce Stewart, who quickly became the Dame Dash to his Jay Z.



The two became business partners in Fifty Four Hundred, LLC and ever since have lived together on the road, in the van, rocking shows, recording albums, making videos, blogging, shaking hands and kissing babies. Everything an independent artist should be doing in 2013. And then some.



He’s been on the road with his Kentucky brethren Nappy Roots for the better part of the last year, but the clubs aren’t the only place you can see Jef Jon Sin perform. Last year you might have seen him strolling through the Austin, Texas streets during South By South West dragging a shopping cart with a sound system in it, rapping for all who would listen. This year he pulled the Ratoadskidmuffin into a small parking lot and performed on the roof until the police came to shut them down. They left SXSW with a handful of citations and at least one thousand new fans.



But his guerilla performances are not limited to just music festivals. Jef Jon Sin explains, “I do this in rain, sleet, snow or sunshine.” He remembers, “One time we pulled up outside a high school basketball tournament and it was snowing but we knew there would be a lot of people coming out so I jumped on the roof and did a show. The kids went crazy. If there’s a cluster of people gathered, I’m going to pull up and perform."



If you haven’t caught Jef Jon Sin in the streets yet, never fear, you can keep up with him on all social networking platforms by simply typing in his name, and if you log on to jefjonsin.com you can see all the tour dates and download free full length albums.



