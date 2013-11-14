Jeff Gum Lands Role in Hit TV Show "New Girl" Starring Zooey Deschanel

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Jeff Gum is a well-established actor in Hollywood and no stranger to the limelight. His darkly captivating good looks and a lean, defined physique has landed him on the cover of Men’s Health magazine 14 times. It’s not surprising he has been cast as a heartthrob executive “Slick” in December’s New Girl TV series on 20th Century Fox Television.



“My character will be a smooth, savvy marketing rep who is accustomed to getting attention from girls,” said Gum. In this role, Jeff Gum will be starring alongside top Hollywood actors including Golden Globe winner Zooey Deschanel, and series regulars Jake Johnson and Max Greenfield.



TV’s “it” girl Zooey Deschanel has been called Hollywood royalty for ranking high on the Forbes Celebrity Top 100 list. She was born in LA to a cinematographer father (Caleb is a five-time Oscar nominee who worked on The Passion of the Christ) and actress mother (Mary Jo starred in Twin Peaks). She was high-school buddies with Kate Hudson and Jake Gyllenhaal, and is a powerful celebrity in her own right worth a cool $6 million, and invaluable to New Girl’s TV ratings.



“I am really looking forward to showcasing my talents with these well-known Hollywood professionals,” said an enthusiastic Gum.



Jeff Gum has also had important roles in recent Hollywood productions including Losing Ferguson, 2011; In the Motherhood (with Chelsea Handler and Leah Remini); How to be a Female Director, 2013 and Turnaround Jake, 2013. He has caught the attention of producers and actors alike. Mickey Rourke was so impressed by Gum’s abilities he voiced his admiration for the actor’s talent. “It was a real honor to have him speak for my work and ethical approach to my career,” said Gum.



Gum, a native of Gainsville, Florida, has always been drawn to acting and modeling. He is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton and studied acting in Los Angeles where he resides today.



His next show New Girl has received top industry accolades and was recently nominated for “best comedy” by The Peoples Choice Awards. Taking a quirky look at friendship and romance in today’s world, the hit comedy continues to attract great reviews and loyal viewers. New Girl breezes into its third season with cast member Jeff Gum who is sure to bring a fresh and colorful character to the successful series.



Links:

IMDB: http://imdb.com/name/nm2648903/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealJeffGum



About Jeff Gum

Jeff Gum has appeared in dozens of TV series and films including: Losing Ferguson, In the Motherhood, and The Smell of Success. He resides in Los Angeles, California.



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