Jeff Porter Called "Access" to Film Distribution

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- At this year's Las Vegas Film Festival, Jeff Porter of Porter Pictures weighed in on one of the hot topics of conversation, distribution. The panel discussion involved other industry executives, along with Mr. Porter-present in the capacity of producer's representative. The discussion focused on the different paths available for the distribution of independent films, as well as the necessary element of access to executives and film professionals, which as Ryan Dixon of ScriptShark suggests, is the advantage of working with a professional like Jeff Porter.



Among those on the panel were writer-director Johnny Hickey, screenwriter-producer Greg H. Simms, as well as Mr. Porter of Porter Pictures. These three represent the different approaches to film distribution. Hickey, opted for a self guided path which included keeping control of his film and making use of local screenings. For Hickey, Dixon reports, this approach paid off, though it is always a gamble. Greg H. Simms, spoke about a similar strategy at a different level, coming from his experiences with Vesuvio Entertainment Corporation, which produces high-end independent films, often by selling territory by territory and collecting funds in advance. This strategy however, as Simms pointed out, and Dixon reports, can often become laborious and demand that one threaten legal action before companies hold up their financial end of agreements. Amidst these possible paths for distribution, in the world of independent film, and their possible difficulties it is no wonder that, as Dixon reports, “A lot of producers are now opting to bring sales reps and marketing agents on board even before a film is shot, which can help strike a balance between business and art.” In the end, working with a professional like Jeff Porter, maybe one of the most important business decisions an independent filmmaker can make, as doing so is a decision to gain access for your film.



Jeff Porter is the founder and president of Porter Pictures, a services house for producer representation, film financing, distribution, marketing, as well as management, talent consultation, contract review, music rights acquisition, to pre-production needs from casting to script coverage and consultation. Porter Pictures postures itself to champion for the producers and filmmakers it works with.



