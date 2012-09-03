Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices Increases DUI Legal Support Outreach to Port St. Lucie Area

Stuart, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2012 -- The law offices of Jeff T. Gorman have recently begun to increase their outreach and bring greater focus to their expertise in DUI defense to the growing communities of the Port St. Lucie area. The Stuart, Florida-based defense attorney provides experienced DUI defense and other criminal defense legal services to Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties.



While the mix of strong communities and the best of Florida living have contributed to the growth of the Port St. Lucie area over the last two decades, the leisure atmosphere and close proximity to nightlife has also increased the incidents of DUI. As a highly experienced defense attorney, Jeff T. Gorman understands that behind many DUI stops are people that made an error in judgment. The law firm has recently begun to increase its outreach to the communities it serves starting with the Port St. Lucie area while simultaneously incorporating detailed information about all aspects of DUI on their website at gormancriminaldefense.com.



For the skilled DUI lawyer Port Lucie is not unlike any other growing community in that its residents are not immune to mistakes in judgment. “As I have watched the Port St. Lucie area grow, my practice has begun to step up our outreach to the community,” said Attorney Jeff T. Gorman. “Our goal is to inform drivers about the serious dangers and implications of DUI as well as the facts that each case is different and requires a skilled attorney to help parse those facts.”



For the highly experienced team at Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices, providing legal counsel to those facing DUI charges starts with looking at the actions of law enforcement as well as those of the accused. The firm understands that the men and women in law enforcement are just like everyone else and can therefore make mistakes. Consequently, the law practice puts their actions in a DUI stop under a microscope to determine if an acceptable standard of probable cause existed, as well as if any civil rights were violated at any time leading up to, or during the course of arrest.



After successfully representing hundreds of clients throughout the Stuart, St Lucie, Martin County, and St. Lucie County Florida areas, the team at Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices has developed a methodical approach to handling each case. Informing clients about all aspects of the legal ramifications and possibilities of a DUI defense is a fundamental part of the firm's approach. “By increasing our outreach to the Port St. Lucie area, we hope to help people not only deal with the aftermath of DUI, but to also help them stay informed of the potential consequences so that they can make better choices in the future,” said Gorman. For more information, please visit http://gormancriminaldefense.com



About Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices

The Stuart, Florida-based law firm focuses on criminal defense, DUI defense, family law matters and personal injury suits. As a former prosecutor, Jeff T. Gorman brings extensive trial experience to each case with a long track record of success. The Practice works with clients throughout Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach County, including Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Stuart, and West Palm.