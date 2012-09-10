Jeff Usner Guest Stars on the 700 Club to Share His Life Story and Money Making Tips With Viewers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Internet millionaire Jeff Usner did not have his blessings come to him easy. As seen on ABC’s Secret Millionaire, one tragedy after another tested his heart after he let it all up to the lord. Tune in to the 700 Club as he details his experience and shares on his new book and how God has redeemed him and changed his life.



“Let God raise you up,” calls internet millionaire Jeff Usner who appears on the 700 Club Show with Pat Robertson, promoting his new book, Internet Millionaire: Your Blueprint to Succeed. Last seen on the Secret Millionaire show on ABC several months back, Jeff returns to broadcast TV to spread his life’s message, honoring God and giving back through the thing he does best: internet marketing.



When you hear the field of internet marketing, the first few things that come to mind are probably money, competition, and power among others. Indeed, this field has zoomed to the forefront of platforms that can make money easily. Jeff has proven this time and again, raking in millions and millions the past years in his career in his many companies on the internet. But what sets the internet millionaire apart is his vision and perspective regarding every single thing he does. It was not always this way but God had big plans for him.



In the early 2000’s, he started a software company on the internet. As a young family man, Jeff poured everything and anything he has to build on his company to create a better life for his family. He is the first to admit he worked long and endless hours, sacrificing time for his wife and his children then that even if his company made significant gains, inside he did not feel satisfied at all. To make things worse, he failed to duplicate the first gains of his company and soon enough, he started losing money and piling up debt to the point that putting food on the table became a challenge.



Jeff says it was a huge struggle because he was giving his best efforts on the business and even put it above everything else. But there he was still struggling. The tipping point came when his unborn son died in amidst the trials in his business. His wife Jennifer delivered his son dead in the hospital and the grieving father prayed over his son for two days to come to life to no avail. The secret millionaire says it was the hardest part of his life but instead of destroying his faith, the difficult experience only built it up – until he suffered a stroke.



It happened at a gym and Jeff says he felt something pop in his head that made him feel dizzy. The doctors in the hospital told him it was a stroke. He asked a couple of people to pray for a miracle and he got it. As he drove back to the hospital, Jeff felt healing, which was proven by the doctors who checked him after. He was 100% healed, no stroke.



At this point, Jeff decided to overhaul his life, put his family first before his job, and let God redeem what he does. It all went into perfect place from there, his business making big gains one after the other, the exact step by step process he outlines and shares in his new book for other internet marketers to emulate. He says it is about letting go and letting God then receiving His gift and giving it back. Learn more about Jeff, his new book, and how to work at home at JeffUsner.com.



