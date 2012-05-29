Jefferson City Law Firm Optimizes Its Lake Law Firm, LLC Website for Smartphone Access

Columbia, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Lake Law Firm, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of their new mobile website for Smartphones. The prestigious Jefferson City law firm specializes in all forms of personal injury law.



For central Missouri citizens, immediate contact with the most experienced personal injury attorney can be crucial for a positive outcome after suffering a personal injury due to another’s negligence. In order to better serve Missouri citizens, Lake Law Firm, LLC has just launched a mobile version of their website for Smartphones. “Optimizing our website for viewing on Smartphones makes it easier for people to get the vital information they will need about the firm no matter where they may be,” said Lake Law Firm, LLC Founder and Personal Injury Attorney John Lake.



Choosing from among Jefferson City law firms or others around the state is about finding the firm with a compassionate interest in the lives of their clients in addition to experience in personal injury law cases. Lake Law Firm, LLC understands the need to help individuals and families to quickly get their lives back on track. Consequently, the firm brings all of its abilities and resources to bear for each client in order to help them expediently secure financial recovery in a wide variety of personal injury and wrongful death claims. Among these are truck and motor vehicle accidents, unsafe properties, medical malpractice, construction accidents and injuries to children. The firm also assists people who have been injured on the job with their workers' compensation claims as well as with third-party injury claims.



As a lifelong resident of the state, Attorney John Lake brings more than 40 years of legal experience to the personal handling of each client’s case. Of all of the available law firms in Columbia, MO as well as the cities and towns throughout the state, Lake Law Firm, LLC has an acknowledged reputation for working hard to ease the anxiety associated with having suffered some injury due to another person’s carelessness.



The firm answers every question, explains how they will proceed in plain language and is available to each client throughout the entire process through to and beyond judgment award. “We have been successful in obtaining many judgment outcomes that result in millions of dollars in damages for our clients,” said Lake. “The new mobile website is one more piece of the puzzle in the race against time to ensure the best outcome for every one of our clients.” To schedule a free consultation or for more information, please visit http://www.lakelawfirm.com



About Lake Law Firm, LLC

The prestigious Jefferson City law firm specializes in personal injury law and handles everything from car accidents and insurance disputes to child injuries. Attorney John Lake has more than 40 years of legal experience and works directly with each of his clients to obtain the best outcome. Lake Law Firm, LLC serves Jefferson City, Columbia and all of Central Missouri.