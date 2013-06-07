Jefferson Facial Plastics Corrects Facial Skin Damage with Fraxel Laser Resurfacing

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- It’s no secret that unprotected exposure to the sun causes damage to the skin. Probably the most common manifestations of sun damage are premature aging, wrinkling and sagging along the neck, jawline, cheeks and eyes and general skin discoloration. There are many surgical techniques that can restore the condition of the skin, but most are expensive and require lengthy recovery periods. A new minimally invasive method of Fraxel laser Philadelphia-based Jefferson Facial Plastics performs regularly addresses these problems and lets people get back to normal life in a matter of days.



Fraxel laser resurfacing or fractionated CO2 is a new manner of laser wrinkle removal Philadelphia-based Jefferson Facial Plastics uses frequently. It helps reverse the visible effects of aging and sun damage and has proven to effectively reduce fine lines and wrinkles, skin creping and sagging and discoloration. It’s a great alternative treatment for people who have areas they want to correct but aren’t ready for facial plastic surgery Philadelphia’s top plastic surgery practice says. Fraxel laser resurfacing rejuvenates the appearance of the skin restoring a more youthful look.



Fraxel laser resurfacing tightens the skin and stimulates the body’s natural production of collagen. Over a six-month period it improves the skin’s character and quality. An added benefit is that unlike older methods like full CO2 laser ablation that required three to four weeks of downtime afterwards, fractionated CO2 generally requires a week to 10 days for recovery.



“The way we do fractionated CO2 resurfacing now, there’s about a week of keeping your face moist and it heals up beautifully,” said Dr. Howard Krein who performs the Fraxel laser Philadelphia’s Jefferson Facial Plastics clients are asking for. “So if we did your procedure on a Monday, generally by that weekend -- Friday or Saturday -- you could go out to dinner and get back to normal life and nobody would know you had anything done.”



