In recent years, Dr. Ryan Heffelfinger of Jefferson Facial Plastics has seen a distinct increase in the number of men interested in surgical necklift in Philadelphia. The common complaint is that the excessive, sagging skin in the neck area gives the appearance of a "turkey gobbler." Although the visual that calls to mind may be humorous, the feeling of self-consciousness patients experience from it is not. Dr. Heffelfinger discusses the options for necklift surgery Philadelphia for both men and women in a new video posted to the surgical practice's website.



A traditional necklift is a surgical procedure involving the tissue from the chin or jaw bone down. Although it is often performed on its own, some patients opt to combine it with a facelift. Necklift is done under general or sometimes twilight anesthesia. The surgeon makes incisions around the ears to tighten the skin and muscles in the neck. The procedure itself generally takes two to three hours and most patients require 10-14 days of downtime afterward for recovery. “It’s a great way to get rid of that turkey gobbler that’s been bothering you all those years,” says Dr. Heffelfinger of this conventional approach.



As Dr. Heffelfinger discusses in the new video, the skilled team at Jefferson Facial Plastics offers an alternative procedure patients can consider as well. The direct necklift differs from the traditional necklift in that it entails the direct excision of the lax skin under the chin. Direct necklift is a low cost option for patients whose problem is isolated to the neck area. The downside of this method is that the incision is made along the underside of the chin and neck. The surgeon closes the incision to reduce scarring as much as possible, but most are left with a scar down the central portion of the neck. “If you have had a turkey gobbler that’s been bothering you for years and you’re not concerned about a small incision going down in front of your neck, you would be a great candidate for this type of procedure,” Dr. Heffelfinger comments.



In addition to his position with the plastic surgery Philadelphia practice of Jefferson Facial Plastics, Dr. Heffelfinger is the Director of both the Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and of Head and Neck Microvascular Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. Also, as Assistant Professor in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Philadelphia's prestigious Thomas Jefferson University, Dr. Heffelfinger is considered to be an outstanding innovator and teacher.



