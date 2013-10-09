Jefferson Facial Plastics Posts Photos of the Best Facial Plastic Surgery Philadelphia Has to Offer

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Jefferson Facial Plastics, recognized for their commitment to providing outstanding patient care and the finest facial plastic surgery Philadelphia has to offer, recently announced that they have launched a huge new gallery of before-and-after photos to demonstrate the effectiveness of their techniques and to help people decide which procedures they would benefit from the most. The surgeons at Jefferson Facial Plastics take pride in helping people improve their appearance and feel better about themselves, which is reflected in the exceptional results they provide and in the expressions of the many satisfied clients who leave their office.



Doctors Edmund Pribitkin, Howard Krein and Ryan Heffelfinger are each double-board certified surgeons, meaning they have earned the trust of their colleagues for providing the highest-quality patient care in their field. “Thank you for making my life better! Not only have you restored my confidence but with your kindness you’ve restored my faith in people. You should also know you have a terrific staff! Please know that you all will always have and hold a special place in my heart!” a testimonial on the Jefferson Facial Plastics website noted.



Jefferson Facial Plastics, the facial plastic surgeon Philadelphia residents have come to rely on for all their facial cosmetic needs, offers the latest advancements in surgical and non-surgical techniques designed to help patients reach their goals in a way that is safe and as pain-free as possible. The exceptional services at Jefferson Facial Plastics include necklifts, botox, laser resurfacing, facial reanimation, scar revision, nasal and ear reconstruction, as well as medical spa treatments such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, skin rejuvenation, facials and hair removal.



The traditional and liquid facelift Philadelphia residents have been waiting for is now available at Jefferson Facial Plastics, as is the best rhinoplasty Philadelphia has to offer.



About Jefferson Facial Plastics

The double-board certified surgeons at Jefferson Facial Plastics use their world-class training, years of experience and the latest surgical and non-surgical procedures to offer patients a wide range of options to achieve their cosmetic goals. With an exclusive focus on the facial plastic surgery and neck, their mission is to give patients an extraordinary experience and superior results. Through their customized approach and attention to detail, they provide guidance, security and support to patients in choosing the best surgical and non-surgical options. For more information on Fraxel laser resurfacing or to schedule a no-cost consultation, visit: http://www.jeffersonfacialplastics.com.