Jeffrey Arsenault Congratulates the Boston University Softball Team for Winning the 2014 Patriot League Title, Earning Its Seventh NCAA Bid

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Jeffrey Arsenault, member of Boston University’s Athletic Director’s Council, praised the Boston University (BU) softball team for winning the 2014 Patriot League title over Bucknell at Lehigh's Kaufman Field on May 10.



Jeffrey Arsenault of Old Greenwich CT, graduated from Boston University is also the Founder and principal partner of the New York based multi-manager platform Old Greenwich Capital Partners (OGCP). Jeffrey was quite pleased to learn his alma mater captured its 10th overall conference title and its first as a new member of the Patriot League. The Terriers last reached the NCAAs in 2012 when they went 1-2 at the No. 1 Cal Regional.



Boston University’s Athletic Director’s Council is an advisory body dedicated to supporting and advancing the mission of Boston University Athletics. Members of the AD Council are deeply rooted in the cause and passionately participate in Athletic Department activities to help the new generation of graduates become successful contributors to the program and society as a whole. An active member of the Council, Arsenault, from Old Greenwich, continuously supports the university’s athletic programs which aim to develop top tier athletes and promote its sports programs across the United States.



A successful entrepreneur, Mr. Arsenault started his investment firm, Old Greenwich Capital Partners, in 2005 and since then has managed to grow the New York-based company into a global presence. As an advocate of corporate social responsibility, he has been using his position in order to encourage the business community’s continued support for social and civic activities.



Arsenault (MET ’85) – who graduated in 1985 with a degree in Business Administration – played for the university men’s soccer team (Division I soccer). An avid sportsman, he also plays tennis, soccer, squash, and golf.



Now a successful investments expert and fund of funds manager based in New York, Arsenault has been actively campaigning for the business community’s continued support for social and civic activities. He has expressed his continued commitment to helping advance the country’s athletics program, as well as developing and promoting a well-rounded education for the youth.



To show his full support, he regularly attends the university’s Athletic Director’s Council meeting and the Endowed Scholarship Meeting and Conference. He is also involved in various activities and projects including fund-raising campaigns and community relations that aim to promote the interests of Boston University’s Athletics Department.



About Old Greenwich Capital Partners

Old Greenwich Capital Partners (“OGCP”) is a New-York based investment firm founded by Jeffery Arsenault in 2005 with a customized multi-manager platform that offers a select and strategically diversified roster of experienced investment managers.



CONTACT DETAILS:

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