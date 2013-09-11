Jeffrey Arsenault Leads Golf Tournament to Raise Educational Funds

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Jeffrey Arsenault, the founder and principal partner of New York-based multi-manager platform Old Greenwich Capital Partners, is spearheading the 10th installation of the Stepping Stones Museum’s Swing Into It! Golf Tournament to be held at the renowned Stanwich Club in Greenwich, CT come October 3.



The event is open to the public and features a luncheon followed by a round of golf at the Club, cocktails, a buffet reception, raffle, and a silent auction and will “kick-off with a shotgun start at 12:30 pm. Featuring guest host and New York Mets Pitching Coach, Dan Warthen.



Free Learning Programs



The said annual tournament has so far raised $500,000, with the proceeds benefiting the Museum’s Open Arms program. The said program aims to provide children, teachers, and caregivers with free access to educational programs, exhibits, parent workshops, and similar educational and learning opportunities.



In its nine-year run, the program has been giving yearly some 60,000 beneficiaries with a wide array of educational programs and opportunities that primarily seek to motivate and inspire curiosity for and love of learning. In its 10th year, Arsenault and the organizing committee hope to continue treading the same path and reach out to more beneficiaries.



Businesses that Support Learning Program Opportunities for All



While his firm, Old Greenwich Capital Partners (OGCP), has an estimated $128 million in assets Under Management (AUM) Arsenault finds time is his busy schedule to participate in such events that benefit others in need.



As one of the golf tournament’s prime movers, Arsenault, a graduate of the prestigious Boston University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in 1985. Furthermore he is a sports aficionado who plays tennis, soccer, squash, and golf, he believes in the need for corporate entities to give back to their communities through such programs. Incidentally, aside from his position in OGCP, Arsenault sits on the board of the Stepping Stones Museum for Children and is a member of Boston University’s Athletic Directors Council and Boston University’s Metropolitan Dean Advisory.



Throughout the years, Jeffrey Arsenault has been actively campaigning for the business community’s continued support of the said golf tournament and, by extension, the Museum’s Open Arms program. Arsenault’s vision is shared by OGCP employees and many of his colleagues in the hedge fund business, which contributes to the event’s annual success.



Arsenault’s OGCP, founded in January 2005, offers expert investment services to a specialized group of strategically diversified and well experienced managers. OGCP’s platform focuses on identifying investment managers that are alpha generating and have aligned investor risk and reward parameters, as well as in providing an integrated technology and reporting infrastructure that serves both sophisticated investors and managers.



Arsenault made his name as a fund of funds manager with outstanding qualities and a track record of solid risk-adjusted absolute returns. He has managed to develop an extensive network of industry contacts during his 25 years in the industry which gives him special access into investment networks. His proven track record in fund manager selection, asset allocation, and research was highly instrumental in making him one of the most sought after for his hedge fund authoritative knowledge and expertise.



Meanwhile, Arsenault and his business colleagues have committed their full support to this year’s Swing Into It! Golf Tournament and future program to benefit those who need a helping hand. Likewise, he and the rest of the tournament’s committee are encouraging interested parties to call their hotline 203-966-4999 or register online through www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/golf.



Contact Details:



Name: Jeffrey Arsenault

Company: Old Greenwich Capital Partners

Email: jeff@ogcap.com

Company Location: 800 Third Ave 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022