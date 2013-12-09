Jeffrey Arsenault Lends Helping Hand to Norwalk, CT's Literacy Development Program

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Finance and hedge fund manager Jeffrey Arsenault is one of the prominent supporters of ELLI, a comprehensive, high quality language and literacy development program for children and their families in Norwalk, Connecticut. The special program is offered by Stepping Stones Museum for Children in partnership with the Norwalk Community College, Literacy How, and the Norwalk Housing Authority. Even before becoming a member of the Board of Directors of Stepping Stones, Arsenault has been supporting the programs of the school. He believes that business should give back to the community whatever they can offer as part of one’s social responsibility.



ELLI Lab School



The ELLI lab school is a pilot program of the Stepping Stones Museum for Children. Its staff includes licensed, certified teachers with college degrees in early childhood development. It has a safe classroom environment that helps promote language and literacy development through the use of engaging learning resources and play materials. To keep a well-rounded education, the school has daily learning excursions into the museum’s exhibits and galleries as well regular interaction with museum educators through special programs. Its learning program also includes and year-round outdoor play and involves, not only the children, but also other members of their families through workshops.



The special literacy program is offered on a full day, half-day and extended day schedules. Enrolment to the program is available throughout the year. Inquiries about the program may be directed to the ELLI coordinator at 203 899 0606, ext. 247, or by email at ellilabschool@steppingstonesmuseum.org.



About Old Greenwich Capital Partners

Jeffrey created Old Greenwich Capital Partners (OGCP) in 2005, a New York-based financial firm which has now grown into a global company with an estimated $128 million in assets Under Management (AUM). He specializes in managing fund of funds, managed accounts, and wealth advisory such as electronic trading funds (ETF) and 401k. Aside from being a finance manager, Arsenault, a Boston University graduate, is also an active member of various social and civic organizations in Greenwich and New York. In fact, he was one of the organizers of the recently-concluded 10th Swing into It Golf Tournament at Stanwich Club, an annual event held to raise funds for various projects and activities of the Stepping Stones Museum for Children. Old Greenwich Capital Partners founder also supports the Edwin Gould Services for Children and Families (EGSCF), one of the top foster care agencies in the New York City and the Annual Hedge Funds Care New York – Open your Heart to the Children Benefit, among others.