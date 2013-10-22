Jeffrey Arsenault Renews Support for Boston University Athletics Programs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Financial expert and hedge fund manager Jeffrey Arsenault has reiterated his commitment to help advance Boston University’s athletic programs which aim to develop top tier athletes and promote its sports programs across the United States.



To signify his commitment, Arsenault will join the fall Athletic Director’s Council meeting and the Endowed Scholarship Luncheon on October 25th at the Agganis Arena Conference Room.



As a council member, Arsenault (MET’85), is involved in various activities and projects, especially in fund-raising campaigns and community relations as well as promote the interests of Boston University Athletics. Jeffrey obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University in 1985 and played Division I soccer.



The Athletic Director’s Council of Boston University is an advisory body dedicated to supporting and advancing the mission of Boston University Athletics. Members of the AD Council are deeply rooted in the cause and passionately participate in Athletic Department activities to help the new generation of graduates become successful contributors to the program and society as a whole.



Arsenault is an avid sportsman who plays tennis, soccer, squash, and golf, believes in the need for corporate entities to give back to their communities by supporting athletic programs.



Supporter of various civic and charity programs



Throughout the years, Jeffrey D. Arsenault, founder and principal partner of the New York based multi-manager platform Old Greenwich Capital Partners (OGCP), has been actively campaigning for the business community’s continued support of social and civic activities, a vision shared by OGCP employees and many of his colleagues in the hedge fund business.



Arsenault, from 14 Highview, Old Greenwich, CT, made his name as a fund of funds manager with outstanding qualities and a track record of solid risk-adjusted absolute returns. He has managed to develop an extensive network of industry contacts during his 25 years in the industry which gives him special access into investment networks. His proven track record in fund manager selection, asset allocation, and research was highly instrumental in making him one of the most sought after for his hedge fund authoritative knowledge and expertise.



The OGCP founder has established a close network of associations throughout the investment community allowing him to identify and access information. This experience has given him the necessary tools to gain a unique insight into a fund managers' approach to generating positive returns through research asset allocation and capitalizing on market psychology.



Aside from his position in OGCP, Arsenault sits on the board of the Stepping Stones Museum for Children, a member of Boston University’s Athletic Directors Council and Metropolitan Dean Advisory.



About Old Greenwich Capital Partners

Old Greenwich Capital Partners (OGCP) is an investment management company based in New York. Founded in 2005 by its principal partner and founder, Jeffrey D. Arsenault, the company’s management team provides a separately managed account (SMA) platform that offers carefully selected emerging managers and daily risk analytics to maximize risk/reward control and returns.



Media Contact:

Jeffrey Arsenault

Old Greenwich Capital Partners

509 Madison Ave, 10th floor Suite 1006

New York, NY 10022

Tel #: (646) 568-4105

http://www.linkedin.com/company/old-greenwich-capital-partners