Jeffrey Arsenault Shows Support for ARTrageous Fundraising Event for Foster Children

Old Greenwich, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Jeffrey D. Arsenault, of Greenwich, CT and the founder and principal partner of New York-based multi-manager platform Old Greenwich Capital Partners, together with his wife Kim, were among the hundreds of guests and supporters who joined “ARTrageous” a unique fund-raising event benefiting foster children through art, held in New York City on June 24, 2012.



The event was organized to help raise funds for the Edwin Gould Services for Children and Families (EGSCF), one of the top foster care agencies in the New York City. This non-profit organization has been serving and protecting children residing in foster in the city for more than 80 years.



ARTrageous highlights the works of children in foster care who collaborate with known artists to create artworks which are sold for auction. Through this, the annual event has raised more than $15 million over the past decade. The event also features donated works of art and other luxury items that are sold in auction. The event started at around 6 pm, with cocktails and silent auction, followed by the awards presentation, a gala dinner and live music.



Through the years, Arsenault, has kept himself busy with charities in Greenwich, CT and New York City. He has been actively campaigning for business to support cause-oriented and charitable projects. His participation can be seen in the Annual Hedge Funds Care New York – Open your Heart to the Children Benefit and the Stepping Stones Museum for Children Golf Tournament.



Arsenault’s vision is shared by most of his colleagues in the hedge fund business. Many in the industry see his passion and as a result they feel compelled to contribute which results in greater success for the events. Jeffrey has an extended network in the hedge fund industry which goes a long way to help support these charities reach their goals.



Arsenault founded his firm, Old Greenwich Capital Partners (OGCP), in January 2005, it has an estimated $128 million in assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 2013. OGCP is methodical in its approach, timely in execution, goal driven, and continually deliver best of breed service packages to its clients.



OGCP offers expert investment services to a specialized group of strategically diversified and well experienced managers. OGCP’s platform focuses on identifying investment managers that are alpha generating and have aligned investor risk and reward parameters, as well as in providing an integrated technology and reporting infrastructure that serves both sophisticated investors and managers.



About Jeffrey D Arsenault

Jeffrey D Arsenault, a Boston University graduate, made his name as a fund of funds manager with outstanding qualities and a track record of solid risk-adjusted absolute returns. He has managed to develop an extensive network of industry contacts during his 25 years in the industry which gives him special access into investment networks. His proven track record in fund manager selection, asset allocation, and research was highly instrumental in making him one of the most sought after for hedge fund knowledge and expertise.



Contact info:

Jeffrey Arsenault

14 Highview Avenue,

Old Greenwich, CT

917 601 9716