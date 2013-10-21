Jeffrey Arsenault to Join Boston University's Athletic Director's Council Meeting

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Jeffrey D. Arsenault, founder and principal partner of the New York based high performance selective investment manager and execution trading platform at Old Greenwich Capital Partners (OGCP), has expressed his intention to join and participate in the coming fall Athletic Director’s Council Meeting at Boston University’s Agganis Arena Conference Room on October 25.



As a council member, Arsenault (MET’85), is involved in various activities and projects, especially in fund-raising campaigns and community relations as well as promote the interests of Boston University Athletics. Jeffrey obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University in 1985 and played Division I soccer.



The Athletic Director’s Council of Boston University is an advisory body dedicated to support, guide and advance the mission of Boston University Athletics. Members of the AD Council participate in Athletic Department activities.



Devoted Sportsman



Jeffrey Arsenault, from 14 Highview Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT, an avid sportsman who plays tennis, soccer, squash, and golf, believes in the need for corporate entities and the people behind them to give back to their communities by supporting athletic programs.



Throughout the years, Arsenault has been actively campaigning for the business community’s continued support of socio-civic activities. His vision is shared by OGCP employees and many of his colleagues in the hedge fund business.



Arsenault made his name as a fund of funds manager with outstanding qualities and a track record of solid risk-adjusted absolute returns. He has managed to develop an extensive network of industry contacts during his 25 years in the industry which gives him special access into investment networks. His proven track record in fund manager selection, asset allocation, and research was highly instrumental in making him one of the most sought after for his hedge fund authoritative knowledge and expertise.



The OGCP founder has established a close network of associations throughout the investment community allowing him to identify and access information. This experience has given him the necessary tools to gain a unique insight into a fund managers' approach to generating positive returns through research asset allocation and capitalizing on market psychology.



Aside from his position in OGCP, Arsenault sits on the board of the Stepping Stones Museum for Children, a member of Boston University’s Athletic Directors Council and Metropolitan Dean Advisory.