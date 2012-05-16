Jeffrey Tucker Next Guest on The Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Dennis Tubbergen has had a wide variety of guests on his financial radio show so far this year. From politicians to authors to financial experts, Tubbergen has listened to the opinions of some internationally-known guests and gotten their takes on the economy and where the U.S. might be headed.



His next guest is Jeffrey Tucker, executive editor of Laissez Faire Books. Tucker has also served as an editorial consultant for the Ludwig von Mises Institute. Some of Tucker’s musings are available at the institute’s website at www.Mises.org.



Tucker, who is also known for his humorous essays in a not-so-funny world, is the author of several books including Bourbon for Breakfast: Living Outside the Status Quo and It’s a Jetson’s World: Private Miracles and Public Crimes.



The Mises Institute claims to be “the world center of the Austrian School of Economics and Libertarian political and social theory.” Founded in 1982, the institute serves as the research and education center for Liberalism and is the world’s leading provider of educational materials, conferences, media, and literature in support of the tradition of thought represented by Ludwig von Mises.



It is the mission of the Mises Institute to place human choice at the center of economic theory, to encourage a revival of critical historic research, and to advance the Misesian tradition of thought through the defense of the market economy, private property, sound money, and peaceful international relations, while opposing government intervention as economically and socially destructive.



Tubbergen, who is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC, an author and a radio show host



Dennis Tubbergen and his The Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan's WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations



To read Tubbergen’s financial blogs go to www.dennistubbergen.com. His newsletter is available at www.moving-markets.com. The interview with Jeffrey Tucker will also be available soon as a podcast along with other recent interviews at www.everythingfinancialradio.com.



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years



