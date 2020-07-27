Jeffrey Van Dyke Helps Entrepreneurs Make Money and a Meaningful Difference on Rise 'N Shine Radio

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Co-hosts Lori Anne Rising & Uncle Mark Olmstead share a very special, in-depth one-to-one interview with Jeffrey Van Dyke, The Courageous Messenger on Tuesday, July 28 at Noon Pacific on the "Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore." radio show on VoiceAmerica.com. The show will also feature music by independent artist Laura Berman.



This very special show is an up-close and personal interview with international story-based marketing expert Jeffrey Van Dyk of The Courageous Messenger. Van Dyk is an international speaker, strategist and guide working with highly successful leaders in the second half of life who know that they are meant to transition into their life's legacy and have a meaningful, lasting impact on the world. He has designed speaker training systems for leaders like Peter Jennings, Bill Gates, and multiple heads of state, and spoken on stages around the world. As two-time president of the International Coach Federation in San Francisco, co-founder of the Spiritual Marketing Quest and former CEO of Big Vision Business, his work has impacted hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and leaders worldwide. He leads a monthly event series to help spiritually-guided celebrities, business leaders and founders create the work that only they can deliver.



Also featured during the show will be music from singer/songwriter Laura Berman. Berman has toured nationwide, performed alongside Rev. Michael Beckwith at the Agape Int'l Spiritual Center, and with authors Neale Donald Walsch and Marianne Williamson. She also sang backup for Enya on the David Letterman show, and has a featured song in the children's film Clifford's Really Big Movie. She has five studio albums and is currently writing new songs to support the transformations and healings taking place in our world.



This is a free, family-friendly event that's open to the public. This episode will focus on personal story as a magnetic marketing tool for entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in the world and make money doing it.



"Rise 'n Shine! Not Just for Mornings Anymore" is a show dedicated to conversations that help make the world work for everyone and uplifting voices that have been traditionally silenced in our culture. Lori Anne Rising is an international award-winning author and women's empowerment coach, and Uncle Mark Olmstead is an international award-winning children's book author and independent musician. To learn more about the show, the guests or the co-hosts, visit www.RiseAndShineAsOne.com.



