JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shareholder Notice: Update in Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc

On February 19, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) over alleged violations of Federal Securities. The plaintiff claimed that between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, Jeld-Wen stated that its products, including doors, compete against those of other manufacturers based on price, and described the market in which the Company sells its doors as "highly competitive", that the Company also repeatedly attributed its strong margins and anticipated margin growth to legitimate business factors, such as "strategic pricing decisions" and an increased emphasis on "pricing optimization", that these and similar statements made by Defendants between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018were false and misleading because Defendants knew that Jeld-Wen was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy, and that as a result of Defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Jeld-Wen's common stock traded at artificially inflated prices between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018.



On June 22, 2020, a consolidated complaint was filed and on July 29, 2020, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.



On October 26, 2020, the Court issued an Order denying Defendants' Motions to Dismiss.



