JellyWoo.com Helps Customers Save Money With Promo Codes From AT&T and U-Verse

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Everybody likes to get a good deal. But getting a good deal on the latest technology is especially important. When new technology first comes out, it can be prohibitively expensive, forcing even the most devoted tech geeks into choosing cheaper options.



That’s where JellyWoo.com wants to help. The website provides promotional discount codes on new services from both AT&T and U-verse. The goal is to help website visitors save money on two of the hottest tech trends of 2012.



JellyWoo.com’s article about the ATT Uverse coupon code is especially popular. AT&T’s U-verse service is making waves in the tech community with its combination of digital TV, internet, and voice packages. The service is currently available in cities across America and availability is being expanded every day.



One of the most popular features of AT&T’s U-verse service include the ability to record up to four TV shows on a single DVR. Users can also browse the internet at speeds of up to 24 Mbps and gain access to thousands of Wi-Fi hotspots around the United States. Rounding out U-Verse’s selection of services is the integrated phone support with features like caller ID and visual voicemail. In short, the company seeks to make the user “the center of the U-verse.”



The telecommunications giant’s latest advertising push has led thousands to search for U-Verse coupon codes online. In other words, people are interested in the U-Verse service package, but they don’t want to pay the high cost of subscription. That’s why JellyWoo.com wants to help. In addition to providing U-verse coupon codes, the website offers other money-saving tips for AT&T customers, as well as an in-depth description of the various U-Verse service packages available.



A software program called Parallels has been another hot tech trend of 2012. Using Parallels, Mac users can enjoy all of the benefits of the Windows operating system from their Mac computer. The software company behind Parallels seeks to combine convenience and affordability, allowing users to setup multiple operating systems on a single computer. The program can run both Windows 7 and the Windows 8 Consumer Release Preview. Users also have the ability to choose non-conventional operating systems like Linux.



Interested users can find a free 14-day trial of the popular Mac software at the JellyWoo.com website. There are also links to Parallels promo codes, with some of these codes giving discounts of up to $50 off Parallels desktop software.



Many people have trouble deciding whether to purchase a Mac or PC. Others have trouble deciding which telecommunications company to work with. Using the JellyWoo.com website, consumers can solve all of these problems thanks to a few helpful promo codes.



About JellyWoo.com

JellyWoo.com provides deals, coupons, and other rebates on a wide variety of tech products. Their latest offer involves promo codes for Parallels software and AT&T's U-verse service.