Jemeker Hairston to Appear on the Biography Channel's American Gangster

Los Angeles, CA -- 06/27/2012 -- The woman who earned the title queen pin after asserting herself as the worlds most powerful female drug lord will sit down for a chat about the life she led from living with her grandmother in Mississippi....Then running the most powerful drug distribution ring in Los Angeles.



The soft spoken woman now looks back on a life of running from the authorities to her arrest by the FBI at her son’s graduation, After years in prison she wakes up everyday with the wonderful feeling of life, family, freedom and a sense of redemption. Miss Hairston now married and runs a ministry in Los Angeles thrives on being an inspiration to those whom have taken a wrong turn in life, As she says Her faith in God is what makes her strong.



With the release of her book “Queen Pin” she hopes to share her story of redemption, and with the help of Public Relations expert Nikk St. Croix from Miss Hairston is on a mission to save one youth at a time....Check your local television Listings for the Biography Channel's American Gangster...