Jemo Spine - Product Pipeline Analysis

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- Jemo Spine, LLC. (Jemo Spine) is a privately-held medical device company, based in the US. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets orthopedic products for the spine market. The company designs and develops spinal fusion and fixation systems used by the orthopedic surgeons during minimally invasive surgical procedures. Its product portfolio includes classic fusion, dynamic and biologics. Jemo Spine’s classic fusion products are delta, alta and moab. Its dynamic products include smartu, s-flex, spinoflex, spinofix, omega and moab. The company’s biologics consists of BTCP product. Its surgical instruments are made with a stainless steel. The company is ISO 7153/1 certified. Jemo Spine is headquartered in Murray, Utah, the US.



This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Jemo Spine portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.



Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.



Scope



- Detailed Jemo Spine company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.

- Detailed coverage on all the Jemo Spine pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.

- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.

- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.

- Data on relevant Jemo Spine clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.

- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of your competitors’ pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and phase of development, etc.

- Which are the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio? – identify, understand and capitalize.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/84703/jemo-spine-llc-product-pipeline-analysis.html